Check out images made with a drone at the 37th Oktoberfest Blumenau

With a drone, Spaten, official brewery of the 37th Oktoberfest Blumenau, produced exclusive images of the party. The footage was produced with Agência Guru, with Gustavo Remor, a Brazilian pilot known internationally.



It is the first time, in the 37 years of Oktoberfest Blumenau, that a drone has flown over the pavilions of Vila Germanica, capturing images of the biggest German party in the Americas.

drone

Spaten invited Gustavo to produce the unreleased films using a First Person View (FPV) drone, which weighs only 250g and can fly at a speed of approximately 100 km/h. The technology allows recording at heights and in just one take all spaces of the more than 40 thousand square meters of this part of Germany in Brazil, with total security.

“Using cutting-edge technology to provide a true immersion in the Oktoberfest Blumenau was our intention with this audiovisual production. The party is a very important event, not only for Spaten, but for the country’s beer culture, and showing everyone what Oktober is like from the inside is incredible!”, says Giuliana Tosi, Experience Marketing and Sponsorship Manager at Ambev, in the South region.

See the video

