Chelsea are interested in Neymar again and PSG are still considering selling him, says newspaper

The soap opera involving Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé does not seem to have time to end. According to the newspaper ‘El País’, PSG is still actively considering the idea of ​​getting rid of the Brazilian to satisfy Mbappé and Chelsea has once again emerged as a possible destination.

The publication states that the Blues were the only team to which the shirt 10 considered transferring in the last transfer window, but the English club, at the time, did not admit to paying the player’s total salary, around 40 million euros, for having doubts about the level of performance that Neymar would have.

With the good performances of the Brazilian star this season, Chelsea’s interest would have revived and the club would already consider the possibility of getting him on loan and paying his full salary.

PSG has not yet decided what to do with Neymar, but the newspaper claims that, despite not explicitly saying this to the board, Mbappé would continue to consider that the Brazilian should leave the club. Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris, also considers that the ace could drop in performance after the World Cup and intends to keep Mbappé, even if it means leaving shirt 10.

In the current season, Neymar has 12 goals and 9 assists in just 16 matches for PSG. He has been the most productive player on the team, above Messi and Mbappé.