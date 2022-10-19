China’s hiring of ex-British soldiers puts UK on alert

LONDON – The British government has warned its ex-soldiers not to be lured by the China with lucrative contracts to train the Chinese military, citing concerns that such activity could give Beijing access to China’s national security secrets and capabilities. UK.

“China is a competitor that is threatening the UK’s interests in many places around the world,” British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Sky News in an interview on Tuesday, 18. “There has been a concern within the MOD for several years,” he added, referring to the UK Ministry of Defense.

This has led London to consider changing its laws to criminalize former officials who take on contracts to train members of certain foreign armed forces.

Soldiers march in front of a sign depicting Xi Jinping during the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party Photograph: Andy Wong/AP

“We approached the people involved and made it clear that our expectation is that they will not continue to be part of this organization. Once people have received this notice, it will be considered an offense by law to continue this training,” added Heappey.

A British lawmaker, Tobias Ellwood, went further.

“RAF veterans helping to train the Chinese must lose their British citizenship,” tweeted Ellwood, a military veteran and conservative politician. “We shouldn’t be surprised by China’s audacity in attracting UK pilots to learn about our tactics.”

Despite the rhetoric, it remains difficult in practice for the UK to withdraw someone’s citizenship for reasons of national security.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news conference that he was unaware of such recruitment efforts.

In a statement to the newspaper The Washington Posta UK Ministry of Defense spokesperson called this recruitment a “contemporary” security challenge, noting that “all current and former employees are already subject to the Official Secrets Act, and we are reviewing the use of contracts confidentiality and defense-wide non-disclosure agreements.”

The UK’s Official Secrets Act lays out crimes relating to espionage, sabotage and the unlawful disclosure of official information by certain government officials.

“We are taking decisive action to stop Chinese recruitment schemes that try to hunt down military personnel and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel,” the British ministry’s statement added.

Relations between Beijing and London have strained in recent years over trade, concerns over civil liberties in Hong Konga former British colony, and the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Province of Xinjiang. The British Prime Minister, Liz Trusspreviously said that China poses a threat to the rules-based international order and accused Beijing of “rapidly building an army capable of projecting power deeply into areas of European strategic interest”.

Last week, one of the UK’s top spy chiefs gave a rare public speech, warning of China’s attempt to expand its sphere of influence using science and technology.

Jeremy Fleming, head of the UK’s intelligence, cybersecurity and security agency, accused the Communist Party of China of trying to create “client economies and governments”. He also warned of the “hidden costs” of over-reliance on Chinese technology.

The British government is not the only one to be concerned. Last week, the White House said in a national security strategy that China remains the most important geopolitical challenge for the United States, despite the Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. In response, Beijing accused Washington of “adopting a Cold War” and called for better efforts to repair strained relations./AP and W.POST