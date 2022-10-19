Classification and leadership: what the Brazilian women are playing in the last round of the Women’s Libertadores | female liberators

The last round of the Women’s Copa Libertadores has different weight for the Brazilian trio that competes in the competition: Corinthians, Ferroviária and Palmeiras.

While the last two are classified in advance, Timão is playing a decisive duel for a place in the quarterfinals.

Of the trio, Corinthians and Ferroviária enter the field first, this Wednesday.

+ See the complete table of the Women’s Libertadores

1 of 3 Ferroviária takes Boca to secure first place — Photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviária SAF Ferroviária takes Boca to secure first place — Photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviária SAF

Ferroviária, which has yet to concede a goal in the tournament, will play at 17:00 (Brasília time) at the Chillogallo stadium, for the leadership of Group B of the competition against Boca Juniors.

Ferrinha is in second place, due to the difference in goal difference (four to two), and needs to beat Argentina to be leader of the group.

Corinthians, on the other hand, play the knockout stage at 19:15, also at Chillogallo.

2 of 3 Corinthians depends on a draw to advance to the quarterfinals — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol Corinthians depends on a draw to advance to the quarterfinals — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol

With three points and four to go, Arthur Elias’ team depends on a draw against Olimpia to advance as second place. To think about leadership, Timão needs Always Ready, who did not score in the competition, to beat Deportivo Cali.

In case of victory for Ferroviária and second place for Corinthians, the two Brazilians cross paths early in the quarter-final duel, to be played on Saturday.

Palmeiras defend better campaign

3 of 3 Bruna Calderan and Duda celebrate Palmeiras’ goal over Del Valle — Photo: Staff Images Woman / CONMEBOL Bruna Calderan and Duda celebrate Palmeiras’ goal over Del Valle — Photo: Staff Images Woman / CONMEBOL

Palmeiras has the best record among the 16 participants of the Women’s Libertadores. With ten goals scored and none conceded, Verdão enters the field in the last round to confirm the leadership of Group C.