Closure of the Pacific Ocean should create a new continent: Amasia

In up to 300 million years, Earth can see the formation of a new continent: Amasia. The possibility is related to the shrinkage of the Pacific Ocean, according to study published by researchers at Curtin University, Australia, in the journal National Science Review In September.

The oldest ocean in the world shrinks an average of 2.5 centimeters per year. This reduction tends to create a new supercontinent with the collision of North America with Asia.

It would not be 100% unexpected: among researchers there are theories about what they call the “supercontinent cycle”. Over the course of 4.65 billion years (the estimated age of Earth), the continents collided every 600 million years. Then they parted again.

Some examples of these phenomena were the supercontinents Columbia, formed 1.75 billion years ago; Rodinia, 1 billion years ago; and Pangea, the youngest, estimated to be between 200 and 540 million years old.

A widely accepted theory is that the Pacific Ocean is a remnant of the Panthalassa super ocean, with an estimated beginning of formation at 700 million years. Since then, it has only been decreasing, the study authors said.

Because of this, most likely the next one will be Amasia, with the “closure” of the Pacific Ocean. The estimate is based on a simulation of the evolution of Earth’s tectonic plates.

This must have profound implications for the planet’s ecosystem. “The sea level is expected to be lower and the vast interior of the supercontinent is very arid with high daily temperatures,” study co-author Zheng-Xiang Li said in a statement. communiqué.

“Today the world consists of seven continents with completely different ecosystems and human cultures. It is fascinating to think what it might be like 200 to 300 million years from now.”