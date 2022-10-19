Combat agrees broadcast of Anderson Silva’s boxing match with youtuber – 10/19/2022

The channel Combate guaranteed the exclusive rights to broadcast the boxing match that will have the Brazilian Anderson Silva against the American youtuber Jake Paul on the 29th in Phoenix, in the United States. The event starts at 22:00 (Brasília time), with live warm-up from 21:50.

Since leaving the UFC in 2020, Anderson Silva has been dedicated to boxing and has won fights against former world middleweight champion Júlio César Chávez Jr and also former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz.

Despite being considered an MMA icon, having defended his middleweight belt ten times in the UFC, Anderson Silva recently said that he will not be a “representative” of the modality in the fight against Jake Paul.

“Everyone thinks I’m in this fight to represent the MMA community. No, for me it’s more than that. I think I need to show my respect for the boxing community. Of course, a lot of people are saying ‘you represent MMA, you need to win. this guy’. I say ‘guys, listen up, a fight is a fight.’ the MMA community, because people know how I worked. Now, I need to prove my respect for the boxing community and that’s what I try to do,” “Spider” said in an interview with the MMA Fighting website.

Combat promotional poster for the fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul Image: Disclosure/Combat

Anderson Silva’s opponent, Jake Paul, has already participated in other fights as well and is undefeated so far. There were five fights held and five victories, four of them by knockout, beating names like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

The channel Combate, which is Grupo Globo’s pay-per-view of fights, has been investing in boxing matches in recent times. The network will end its more than two-decade contract with the UFC in December, which will now have its own PPV in Brazil, the UFC Fight Pass.

Earlier this year, according to information from the website “Notícias da TV”, Combate recorded a 70% increase in its online customer base with the broadcast of the fight between the former world boxing champion Acelino “Popó” Freitas and the influencer Whindersson Nunes. The event attracted more than 100,000 new subscriptions only considering sales made on Globo’s own platforms, such as Globoplay and “ge”.