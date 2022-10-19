Corinthians fans try to invade Maracanã before the final

There was an attempt to invade Corinthians fans through gate 10, where the press enters. It is next to the visitor access sector.

Journalists had to go through this screening before joining exclusive access, and they took advantage of this loophole, but were held back by the PM. Many Corinthians fans are at the entrance to Maracanã without a ticket.

“There was an attempt to invade, but Bepe managed to prevent them from entering and we arrested some of them”, he declared to the UOL Esporte Major Miguel Ângelo, from the Battalion Specialized for Policing in Stadiums.

Bepe set up a special scheme for today’s match. Aware of the information circulating on the internet about false tickets and mobilizations for attempted invasions, the agency increased the number of police officers and adopted anti-fraud strategies.

In total, there will be 1,200 men from Bepe, in addition to the Shock Battalion, Cavalry, Actions with Dogs, private security and even the Military Air Force Group, which will use drones to monitor the movement of fans. Of these, about 300 are allocated to Corinthians fans.

Policing is reinforced at Gate 10 of Maracanã after attempted invasion by Corinthians fans Image: Reproduction/UOL

After the attempted invasion, the policing at Gate 10 of Maracanã was reinforced. In addition, Corinthians fans, who were very close to the press entrance, gave greater spacing due to the episode.

Bus with Corinthians received with stones

The reception of a group of fans from Alvinegro from São Paulo to the stage of the second game of the Copa do Brasil final was troubled. Some buses with Corinthians fans were stoned as they arrived at Maracanã.

In the first leg, Corinthians and Flamengo drew 0-0 at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Whoever wins at Maracanã is champion, while a new draw takes the decision to penalties.