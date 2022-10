O coritiba doubled the ticket prices for the duel against Internationalwhich will be on Sunday (23), at 18h, at Couto Pereira, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

The club had been charging BRL 150.00 in full and BRL 75.00 in the cheapest sectors (stands and visitors) in the last duels at home, but put tickets at R$ 300.00 full and R$ 150.00 half for the confrontation against the gauchos.

The attitude generated revolt on the part of the fans, both from Coritiba and from Internacional. One of the arguments of the alviverde fans is about the strength that Couto Pereira has had in the team’s campaign in Serie A.

Worst visitor of the Brasileirão, without any victory, and still threatened by the relegation zone, Coxa is only in the 15th position of the table, with 34 points, for the games in front of its fans.

The team is the seventh best home team, with 10 wins, two draws and only four defeats in 16 matches. Coritiba has not yet commented on the decision.

Fans react negatively to amounts charged

Internacional releases note of repudiation of tickets from Coritiba

Internacional released a note this Tuesday (18), informing that it contacted Coxa and sought a reduction in ticket prices, but that the people of Paraná refused.

Sport Club Internacional informs that it sought out Coritiba Football Club to discuss ticket prices for visiting fans for the match next Sunday (23), in the capital of Paraná. Faced with the impossibility of reducing the announced prices, which we recognize as the decision of the home club, it is up to the Clube do Povo to regret the lack of reciprocity in relation to what was practiced in Beira-Rio, in the first round of the Brazilian Championship.



Out of respect for members, partners, fans and cheerleaders, unfortunately we will re-evaluate our visitor reception policy next year. In any case, we called on the passionate Colorada fans to be present in an exemplary way at the Couto Pereira Stadium on Sunday, as in all the places where Inter are on the field. There will be an increase in the number of tickets drawn for members who are currently in Curitiba.