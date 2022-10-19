Coritiba tries to avoid the worst campaign as a visitor in the history of running points; see ranking | coritiba

Coritiba tries to avoid the worst campaign as a visitor in the history of points in the Brazilian Championship. The club has four more games away from home to improve use of only 4.4% in matches away from Couto Pereira.

The brand draws attention to the negative numbers. In 15 games, Coxa drew twice and was overcome in 13 matches. If he doesn’t get a win in this final stretch, he will be the fifth team not to win as a visitor in an edition of Brasileirão. The first was Ipatinga, in 2008, followed by Sport, 2009, Criciúma, in 2014, and América-MG, in 2016.

Since when the competition began to be played in straight points (2003), Paraná Clube, in 2018, had the worst campaign in this regard. In 19 games, Tricolor won one, drew another and was defeated 17 times. A profit of 7%.

Alongside him, América-MG, from 2016, also only won four points away from home. Ipatinga, Botafogo and Bahia complete the top-5.

Coritiba matches away from home until the end of the championship: São Paulo, Fortaleza, Juventude and Cuiabá.

Coritiba still hasn’t won away from Curitiba in the Brasileirão. — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler | coritiba

See the list of the worst campaigns as a visitor

  1. Coritiba (2 points) – 4.4% – 32nd round (In dispute) – 2022
  2. Paraná Clube (4 points) – 7% – Relegated – 2018
  3. América-MG (4 points) – 7% – Relegated – 2016
  4. Ipatinga (5 points) 8.8% – Relegated – 2008
  5. Botafogo (5 points) – 8.8% – Relegated – 2014
  6. Bahia (7 points) – 10.1% – Relegated – 2003
  7. Victory (7 points) – 10.1% – relegated – 2004
  8. Joinville (6 points) – 10.5% – Relegated – 2015
  9. Santa Cruz (6 points) 10.5% – Relegated – 2006
  10. Sport (7 points) 12.3% – Relegated – 2009
  11. Guarani (7 points) 12.3% – Relegated – 2010
  12. Nautical (7 points) 12.3% – Did not fall – 2012

*Data were collected by the Statistical Spy
* Formula with 20 clubs started in 2006. Bahia and Vitória, in the list, had more games.

The campaign as principal is what makes Coritiba believe in permanence. In 16 matches, the team won 10, drew two and lost four, with the seventh best record (66.7%).

However, of the 11 teams next to Coxa on the list, only Náutico, from 2012, avoided the fall with the fall to the second division.

At Couto Pereira, Alviverde has three more games: Internacional (2nd), Flamengo (3rd) and Corinthians (5th).

Coritiba tries to change this story against São Paulo, on Thursday, at 8 pm, at Morumbi. The game, delayed, is valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

  • São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/20, Thursday, 8pm – Morumbi
  • Coritiba vs Internacional: 10/23, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira
  • Fortaleza vs Coritiba: 10/27, Thursday, 7pm – Castelão

