Crisis in UK leads prime minister to be compared to lettuce; understand – News

About six weeks after Boris Johnson’s troubled departure from the post of prime minister, the United Kingdom is reliving the turbulent moment, now with Prime Minister Liz Truss, the target of calls for resignation from both the opposition and the Conservative Party itself.

A controversial economic plan presented by Truss, which drastically reduced the collection of taxes and subsidized part of the high electricity bills on the eve of the arrival of the European winter, without a source of financing that would not increase the British public debt, caused panic in the market. financial.

As a result, the pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar in 30 years, and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was forced to step down, replaced by Jeremy Hunt, who, in his first act, repealed much of the of the measures.

So the English tabloid Daily Star, inspired by an article published in the magazine The Economist, which argued that the prime minister only had seven days, which would be ‘about the lifespan of a lettuce’ before being held hostage by the financial market, created something of a challenge.

The tabloid, in an ironic tone, started a live broadcast on YouTube last Friday (14), asking if ‘Liz Truss can last longer than a lettuce? minister next to a lettuce plant.





In the images, it is possible to see the image of Liz Truss in a frame, a digital watch, a plate with a sack of potatoes and a sausage, the lettuce plant with a blonde wig and glasses, supposedly to refer to the prime minister, and a glass of wine.





The Daily Star initiative gained worldwide repercussion and brought attention to the political crisis experienced in the United Kingdom. Even the leader of the Labor Party, which opposes Truss, quoted the video at a meeting of the party.

Despite the bet that Truss’s government may be short-lived, it is unlikely that the Conservative Party will force the government to call new elections, as this would benefit the left-wing opposition, with an advantage in opinion polls.

On Monday night, Liz publicly apologized for the failure of the fiscal plan, but reiterated that she will not step down, and is now trying to regain popular support, in a country that has had four prime ministers since 2016.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro



