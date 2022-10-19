Cruzeiro surprises and hires defender Neris, who was in Saudi Arabia

photo: Publicity/Cruise Cruzeiro has signed the defender Neris

Cruzeiro announced this Wednesday (10/19), surprisingly, the hiring of the first reinforcement for the dispute of Serie A of 2023. It is the defender Neris, 30 years old, who last played for Al-Hazm , from Saudi Arabia. The bond is valid until the end of 2024.

FIRST REINFORCEMENT FOR 2023! %u270D%uFE0F%uD83D%uDC99 Already planning the next season, we announce the signing of defender Neris. The player was at Al-Hazm, from Saudi Arabia, and has a contract until the end of 2024.#ClosedWithTheCruise pic.twitter.com/xgWnWuRPpR %u2014 Cruise %uD83E%uDD8A (@Cruise) October 19, 2022

Internally, the celestial board has been working on planning for the next season for months now. The club has already outlined the profile of the new additions and, according to coach Paulo Pezzolano, has ended the evaluation period for the current squad.

The name of Neris is surprising, since the Cruzeiro dome managed to keep it secret until the moment of the announcement, in the early afternoon of this Wednesday.

Hueglo dos Santos Neris was born in Tucuru, in Par. According to website information the goalthe defender is 1.90m and right-handed.

Throughout his career, he played for several clubs in Brazil: Cambori, Brusque, Ava, Barra, Metropolitano, Santa Cruz, Internacional, Sport and Paraná. In the 2018/2019 season, he transferred to Boavista, from Portugal.

After two years in the Old Continent, he was hired by Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates. Lastly, he defended, on loan, Al Hazm. For the Saudi club – which ended up relegated to the local Second Division -, there were 26 games and no goals scored.

technical sheet

Name: Hueglo dos Santos Neris

Position: Defender

Birth date: June 17, 1992 (30 years old)

Naturalness: Tucuru (PA)

Preferred P: right-handed

Height: 1.90m

Clubs: Cambori, Brusque, Ava, Barra, Metropolitano, Santa Cruz, Internacional, Sport, Paran, Boavista, Al Wasl, Al Hazm and Cruzeiro

Titles: Pernambuco Championship (2016) and Northeast Cup (2016)