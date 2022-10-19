Cruzeiro X Guarani-SP – Superesportes

40

1 time Cruzeiro is two less and can lose the invincibility playing at home!

39

1 time Giovanni Augusto takes a free-kick and the ball passes safely over the goal.

38

1 time Now Pezzolano’s technical assistant is expelled.

37

1 time Machado leaves the field very angry, punches the bench and breaks an acrylic plate.

36

1 time Machado misses Giovanni Augusto and gets the red!!!

35

1 time Giovanni Augusto jabs from outside the area, the ball deflects in the back and goes out. Corner kick.

34

1 time Machado protests a lot and receives the yellow card for complaint.

33

1 time Daniel Jnior is missed, complains to the referee and receives a straight red!

32

1 time Geovane plays for no one at the entrance of the area and the ball is left clean for Derlan to play.

31

1 time Luvannor tries to exchange passes with Geovane on the back line and Mayk makes the cut to the side.

30

1 time WHY!!! Richard Ros receives at the entrance of the area, dominates and shoots with extreme danger close to Rafael Cabral’s left corner.

29

1 time Once again, Cruzeiro squeezes the opponent’s ball out and Leandro Vilela receives a foul.

28

1 time Jaj receives the ball in the back of the defense, starts, invades the area and kicks in the hands of Kozlinski!

27

1 time Lucas Oliveira receives speed on the left, crosses and Jaj doesn’t dominate, in the sequence, Lucas Ramon makes the wall and lets her out. Goal shooting.

26

1 time Richard Ros is hit in the face, falls to the lawn and the game stops.

25

1 time Now Guarani exchange passes in defense and Cruzeiro presses the mark.

24

1 time Geovane crosses from the right and Joo Victor takes it out.

23

1 time Yago Csar goes down the right, stretches the ball too much and Brock makes the tackle to win the side.

22

1 time After reviewing the VAR, the referee orders the game to continue.

21

1 time Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes stops the game and awaits the VAR analysis!

20

1 time Jaj lands in the area after Derlan’s arrival and asks for a penalty.

19

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes at the intermediate and Guarani closes well.

18

1 time Richard Ros makes a beautiful individual play at the edge of the area, short dribbles and a dangerous shot over the goal.

17

1 time Pezzolano complains to the referee and gets scolded. The technician is also hanging.

16

1 time Rafael Cabral was hanging and does not enter the field against Novorizontino in the next round.

15

1 time Rafael Cabral takes time to take the goal kick and receives the yellow card.

14

1 time Isaque receives at the entrance of the area, props for those who come from behind and Lucas Ramon kicks with first shot over the goal.

13

1 time Lucas Oliveira doesn’t feel the boot is good and makes the change outside.

12

1 time Lucas Ramon tries to come out playing on the right and Jaj is fouled.

11

1 time From the left wing, Brock is in charge in the Guarani area and Joo Victor hits to get away.

10

1 time Jaj tries to dribble over Yago Cesar on the left wing and ends up disarmed by the attacker.

9

1 time Joo Victor leaves at speed, enters the opponent’s field and stretches the ball too much for Yuri, who does not reach.

8

1 time Guarani puts out his sleeves and scares Cruzeiro twice in a row.

7

1 time Yago Cesar receives on the right wing, cuts to the middle and kicks stopped by Willian Oliveira.

6

1 time UUUHHH!!! Guarani makes a nice plot on the left, Yuri leans back with his chest and Richard Ros kicks with danger from the right out.

5

1 time Geovane receives a good ball from the right, dribbles on the baseline and shoots a cross from the right of Kozlinski’s goal.

4

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes at the intermediary and Guarani closes down.

3

1 time And as usual, the Cruzeiro crowd sings loudly in the stands of Mineiro!

two

1 time Geovane crosses low from the right and the Guarani defender leaves with Leandro Vilela.

1

1 time Mayk clashes with Geovane, gets worse bleeding from the lip and receives medical attention.

0

1 time Ball rolling in Mineiro!

0

1 time Cruzeiro comes to the field with pink shirts, white shorts and socks. The Guarani wears the all-green uniform.

0

1 time The two teams enter the field at this time, being pulled by the refereeing team, led by Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes.

0

1 time Only one point is left for Guarani to reach the magic score for those who want to stay in Serie B. Mozart’s team wants to add more water to the Cruzeiro beer and steal points in Belo Horizonte.

0

1 time Even the champion, Pezzolano does the usual rotation in the team and doesn’t want to lose his unbeaten record playing at home. Cruzeiro is the only team that didn’t lose playing in their domains.

0

1 time The Guarani are going through a final phase. In the last six games, there were five victories.

0

1 time After becoming champion of Serie B, Cruzeiro relaxed. In the last three games, there were two defeats and a draw.

0

1 time The temperature is mild in Mineiro. Thermometers read 24 degrees.

0

1 time In the 1st round, the two teams faced each other in Campinas and Bugre won, 1 to 0, a goal by Mateus Ludke.

0

1 time With 44 points added, Guarani is 13th in the table. In the last round, the team received the CRB in the Golden Earring and won 1-0.

0

1 time Cruzeiro leader and already champion of the competition with 72 points won. In the last round, the team visited Vila Nova and was defeated by 1-0.