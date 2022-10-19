DC SHORTS MORE | 10/19

2022 Finance Executive

The CFO of Direcional Engenharia, Henrique Assunção Paim, is the Finance Executive of the “37th Prize O Equilibrista de 2022”, in a vote held by members of the Brazilian Institute of Finance of Minas Gerais (Ibef-MG). The award ceremony will be on December 1st. Economist Henrique Assunção Paim has been CFO of Direcional Engenharia since 2019. He has worked in the financial market in several areas of large wholesale banks for more than 20 years, having started his career as Trainee from Unibanco’s trading desk in 1999. He holds a degree in economics from UFMG, with a specialization in finance from Ibmec and an Executive MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC). The event honors the most outstanding finance executives during 2022. The O Equilibrista award highlights entrepreneurs and executives who make a difference in the state’s economic scenario, based on efficient, innovative, ethical and responsible performance.

“The Modernist Affirmation”

The Clóvis Salgado Foundation (FCS) and the Anita Mantuano Arts Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Funarj) are holding a guided tour of the exhibition “The Modernist Affirmation: the landscape and the popular in the Banerj Collection” at 2:30 pm today. On the occasion, the curators of the show Marcus Lontra and Viviane Matesco will take an exclusive tour with journalists, presenting the 135 works gathered in the galleries Alberto da Veiga Guignard, Genesco Murta and Arlinda Corrêa Lima, at Palácio das Artes. “A Afirmação Modernista” celebrates and reaffirms the importance of the 1922 Modern Art Week, highlighting the participation of Minas Gerais artists in the consolidation of the movement, with emphasis on works by Alberto da Veiga Guignard and Inimá de Paula.

“On the edge of the sea, love said hi”

How to explain to the granddaughter about her aunt’s eternal absence? What answer can a grandmother, who prefers the truth, give to a child who asks about death? Certainly a loving response. This is how it is in the book “On the edge of the sea, love said hi”, by Odette Castro, to be released by Páginas Editora next Sunday, from 9 am to noon, at: Museu dos Brinquedos (Afonso Pena Avenue, 2564, Employees ). Little Ana wants to know what happened to her aunt, who she never got to know. Why is she in the picture frame at her grandmother’s house and not at family gatherings, in the city she inhabits? The dialogue is moving, permeated by sincerity and love, to result in the answer that when we die, we remain in beautiful and beautiful things, in addition to being in others. The first book for children by Odette Castro is illustrated in watercolors by Luísa Simão, one of the most important artists in Minas in the composition of literary works.

“The King Woman” at CineMaterna

Cineart ItaúPower ((Avenida General David Sarnoff, 5160, Cidade Industrial, Contagem) is hosting another session of CineMaterna today at 2 pm. of an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything ever seen. Inspired by real events, the film follows the thrilling epic journey of General Nanisca (Davis) as she it trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.The first ten mothers with babies up to 18 months who arrive at Cineart ItaúPower for the session will receive a special courtesy for entry. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, half an hour before the start of the session, by a CineMaterna coordinator.

Freedom Route

A tour of Minas Gerais with history, nature and even the biggest cheese bread in the world. The route is presented by the program Rotas da Liberdade, from Rede Minas. The attraction takes a tour of Patos de Minas and the district of Areados, in Alto Paranaíba, and shows the favorite delicacy of Minas Gerais people. The trip continues to São José da Lapa, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH). The city close to the Capital has trails and tracks for bike lovers that are featured on the program tomorrow at 8 pm. Patos de Minas attracts many people. Among them, personalities who were part of history, such as Olegário Maciel. The engineer, who was president of Minas Gerais and one of the leaders of the 1930 Revolution, arrived in the city as a child and made it his safe haven. Journalist Samuel Guimarães went to the mansion where he lived to learn about this story. Today, the place houses the Museum of the City of Patos de Minas (MuP), which has the collection of the politician and other treasures of the State.