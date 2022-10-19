Did Pfizer have to test whether its vaccine prevented the transmission of Covid-19? | False

The phrase

Pfizer did not test whether its RNA-messenger vaccine against Covid-19 prevented human-to-human transmission before it entered the market.

Janine Small, President of Pfizer International Markets, at the European Parliament

The context

Excerpts of a response by Janine Small, when confronted on the subject during a meeting with the European Parliament, on 10 October, circulate on social networks. Small says that Pfizer and partner BioNTech did not test whether their vaccine prevented transmission of the virus before it entered the market.

Everything indicates that the excerpts will have been based on a video published, on October 11, by a Dutch member of the European Parliament, Rob Roos, who was the one who asked Small during the meeting if the company guaranteed in its initial trials that the vaccine prevented transmission of the virus, asking for a “clear” answer.

In the video, which was titled “LAST MINUTE: Vaccine has never been tested to prevent transmission. This means that the COVID certificate was based on a big lie”, Small answers “no”, explaining that they had “really had to advance at the speed of science to understand what is happening in the market”.

In reaction to the words of the official, on social networks, many users now accuse Pfizer, and also politicians, of having lied at the time about the effectiveness of the vaccine regarding the transmissibility of the virus. They also claim that the vaccine was never made with the aim of preventing transmission and, therefore, that vaccination certificates should have been considered “illegal”, according to a tweet shared more than 10 thousand times. Rob Roos told the Associated Press that with his video, he didn’t want to point the finger at Pfizer, but at the way governments reacted.

the facts

It is true that Janine Small stated that no studies were conducted on the vaccine’s effect on person-to-person transmission of the virus during initial clinical trials. However, when they applied for emergency approval in 2020, pharmaceutical companies only needed to show that the vaccines were safe and that they were at least 50% effective against “symptomatic disease”. They didn’t have to guarantee that the vaccine would also stop the virus from passing from person to person, a Pfizer spokesperson confirmed to Reuters.

“The pivotal clinical trial of BNT162b2 [como a vacina era designada antes de ser comercializada como Cominarty] met two critical parameters, including the efficacy parameter, which is the prevention of symptomatic infection confirmed by covid-19, and a secondary parameter, that of the prevention of severe disease. The BNT162b2 trials were not designed to assess the effectiveness of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 transmission,” he said in a written response.

In a document presented that same year, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) made it clear that it was only as vaccines were administered that conclusions could be drawn about other possible benefits, such as “long-term protection”. , “prevention of infection (asymptomatic cases)” and “prevention of transmission of the virus in the community”.

Pfizer and BioNtech themselves, whose messenger RNA vaccine began shipping shortly after receiving emergency approval — on December 11, 2020 in the US and December 21, 2020 in the EU — publicly stated at the time that would need at least between three and six months to investigate the issue of virus transmission. In statements to the newspaper The JournalPfizer CEO David Bourla said in January 2021 that preliminary data on transmission in the general population were “encouraging” but not yet “conclusive”.

Later, the effectiveness of messenger RNA vaccines in terms of transmission was confirmed, which led national health authorities in many countries to implement or propose regulations such as the vaccination certificate.

As early as February 2021, a study by Israeli researchers showed a sharp drop in infections among healthcare workers within 15 to 28 days after administration of the two doses. And as the year progressed, more evidence emerged that vaccines prevented both infection and transmission of the virus. However, the emergence of variants, such as Delta and, more recently, Ómicron, together with the reduction of vaccine immunity over time, caused the protection to decrease, although not completely.

In short

Allegations on social media are based on the erroneous assumption that Pfizer was required to test the vaccine for transmission or that it said it had done so at the time of market launch.

As for the policies that were implemented, at the beginning of 2021, requiring vaccination certificates to access public spaces or enter countries, they may have been based, in part, on scientific data that showed that the vaccine, in fact, prevented the transmission of the variants that then circulated.