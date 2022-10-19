Does Henry Cavill’s Superman Appear in Black Adam? Find it out!

Find out whether or not Henry Cavill’s Superman will be in the movie Black Adam.

And luckily for everyone, the answer is yeaHenry Cavill’s Superman makes a cameo in black adam. Supercavill appears precisely in the adaptation’s only post-credits scene.

If you want to know what this scene is like, read on below.

The post-credits scene of Black Adam shows the anti-hero of The Rock in Kahndaq being alerted by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), through a hologram, that the Man in Black cannot leave his country.

Black Adam does not accept Amanda’s terms and says that no one on this planet can stop him. Waller then says that he will send someone not from this planet to talk to the dark mage.

Then, after Black Adam destroys the hologram, Superman appears from Henry Cavill In the shadows. The Man of Steel says it’s been a while since someone made such a fuss in the world and that the two need to talk.

What did you think of the scene? Comment below in our comment block.

Today (19), the premiere of black adam in Brazil. The official premiere of the film in Brazilian cinemas will be on Thursday, the 20th.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actor Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) will appear with his Superman in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

