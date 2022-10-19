Does Ticket to Paradise Star Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Netflix?

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are bringing their star power back to the big screen in the highly anticipated romantic comedy Ticket to paradise. The Oscar-winning stars have appeared on screen together in several films, and fans are excited to see them together again.

Ticket to paradise stars Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who share an adult daughter named Lily, played by Kaitlyn Dever. When they discover that Lily is planning a surprise wedding to a man she has just met, her parents travel to Bali in an attempt to stop the wedding from taking place.

By all accounts, this movie is what romantic comedy dreams are made of, and we can’t wait! But where can we watch the latest collaboration between Roberts and Clooney? Here’s everything you need to know about the movie before checking it out.

Paradise Cast Ticket

Along with Roberts and Clooney leading the cast, there are some familiar faces in the supporting roles. Unbelievable star Kaitlyn Dever stars as the couple’s daughter, american horror story favorite Billie Lourd brings the funny, and Emily in Paris heartthrob Lucas Bravo completes the stellar cast.

Check out the main cast of the film:

George Clooney as David Cotton

Julia Roberts as Georgia Cotton

Kaitlyn Dever as Lily Cotton

Billie Lourd as Wren Butler

Maxime Bouttier as Gede

Lucas Bravo as Paul

Is Ticket to Paradise on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Ticket to paradise is not available to stream on Netflix. The romantic comedy is not included in the Netflix movie lineup, which includes a huge number of romantic comedies with some of our favorite actors and actresses.

If you want to watch Julia Roberts movies on Netflix, check it out Ben is back, August: Osage County, Steel Magnolias, and Runaway Bride. Roberts has always appeared in ocean eleven and ocean’s twelve with her Ticket to paradise co-star George Clooney, and both films are currently streaming on Netflix in October 2022.

In addition to the first two from the ocean movies, Clooney movies on Netflix include The Ocean’s Thirteen and the Netflix original sci-fi drama the midnight sky. There’s no doubt that Julia Roberts and George Clooney are two of the biggest stars in modern cinema, and their films are must-haves.

Where to watch Ticket to Paradise

The film opens in theaters across the country in the United States in Friday, October 21 after being released in Australia, UK and other territories in September 2022. Upon its theatrical release, the film will be available to stream on Peacock. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical release, which is expected to be in December.

Check out the official trailer for the movie in the video below!

Will you watch the new Julia Roberts and George Clooney movie?