Elle Fanning Reigns in Season 2 Teaser

The platform Hulu released the teaser for the 2nd season of “The Great”, a period series that brings Elle Fanning (“Women of the 20th Century”) in the role of Empress Catherine the Great. The preview explores the atmosphere of war between the protagonist and her husband, Tsar Peter III, played by Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men: Dark Phoenix”), in addition to revealing the premiere date of the new episodes.

The period production will have 10 more episodes in its second season, after becoming, according to a statement, “one of the top-performing original comedies” on Hulu, which does not provide ratings information.

The series differs from other period productions by the remarkable humor of its creator, Tony McNamara, nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay of “The Favourite” (2018) – by the way, also focused on an 18th century monarch.

The plot takes place before the accession of Catherine II, who reigned in Russia between 1762 and 1796, showing her as an idealistic and romantic young woman who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage with Emperor Peter. Hoping for love, she finds a dangerous and depraved world that she decides to change. For this, she only needs to kill her husband, overthrow the church, deceive the military and conquer the court.

The production represents Fanning’s first significant role in a series and also a return to the format for Hoult, who gained prominence when he appeared in Britain’s “Skins” in 2007.

“The Great” returns November 19 in the US.

In Brazil, the series is available on the Starzplay platform.

