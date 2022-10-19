Elon Musk’s perfume sells out in eight days and sells for R$23,000 on eBay







Elon Musk perfume sells for R$23,000 on eBay Photo: Reproduction / BM&C News

Elon Musk’s perfume, “Burnt Hair”, sold for US$ 100, a little over R$ 500, started sales on October 11 and, in eight days, sold out. Now, the billionaire’s new venture is available on eBay for over R$23,000.

Once marketing of the perfume began, Musk even changed his Twitter bio to “perfume salesman” and stated, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why I fought it for so long. !?”.

Musk’s perfume is from “The Boring Company”, an infrastructure and tunnel construction company founded by the billionaire himself in 2016. At the beginning of sales, Musk even asked his Twitter followers to buy his perfume so he could get it. buy twitter.

It is worth remembering that the negotiation on the purchase of the platform by Musk has been going on since April, when the businessman showed interest in buying the social network and said that the company should go private and become a platform for “free expression”.

According to Musk, in a few hours of launch, around 10,000 bottles of perfume were sold, earning around R$ 5 million. Just hours after Musk published that there were only 1,300 units left of this “collector’s item”, a “unique and limited edition” product, Musk celebrated, on Tuesday (29), the depletion of stocks.

In this context, people took advantage of the billionaire’s claim that the perfume is a collector’s item, to resell it for very high prices on the eBay website, thus, the bottle is sold on the website for R$ 23,402.28.

