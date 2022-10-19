Embraer presents new concept of pilotless executive jet

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer today showed a concept of a business jet of the future, without pilots and with a design exotic.

The announcement was made during the most important business aviation fair in the world, NBAA, which takes place in Orlando, Florida. The Brazilian company is today a leader in the light jet segment, with the Phenom 100 and 300 family manufactured in Melbourne, close to where the fair is held and on the so-called American “Aerospace Coast”.

Details of the aircraft and name have not yet been detailed, but, according to Embraer, the concept is of an executive plane “fully autonomous, which proposes a mid-cabin jet with three cabins to operate with 100% sustainable propulsion. With this bold concept, we continue to inspire the industry to become more sustainable, integrated and human-centric.”.

In the images released, it is possible to see that the cockpit does not exist and that, in its place, there is a large stained glass window where passengers can settle down and observe the landscape.

The wing in looks a lot like the one on the Praetor line, but the back is striking because of the design the area where the engines are. Apparently, there are two engines, but instead of being side by side, they are one on top of the other, with a triple air intake.

This engine would likely be powered by sustainable fuels such as hydrogen, but the manufacturer did not give details about the propulsion, saying only that it will be “100% sustainable”. The interior, in turn, presents major changes, in addition to the front as mentioned.

