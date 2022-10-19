Emma Watson talks about ‘special love’ and melts for ‘Harry Potter’ co-star: ‘Soulmates’ – Monet

+



Emma Watson and Tom Felton (Photo: Instagram)

Enemies on the big screen… Actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, spoke about a different love she has for Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the wizarding movies.

The statements were made by her in her own friend’s autobiography, ‘Beyond the Wand’ (‘Beyond the Wand’, in free translation), which was released on Tuesday (18) by Tom Felton, now 35 years old.

know more

The autobiography of actor Tom Felton (Photo: Disclosure)

know more

According to People magazine, the 32-year-old actress wrote the book’s foreword, where she detailed the strong bond she has with Tom and said she “always struggles to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship.”

know more

“For over 20 years we’ve loved each other in a special way. I’ve lost count of the times people would say to me: ‘You must have drunken make out at least once!’, ‘You must have kissed him. !’, ‘There must be something!’” she writes.

know more

Tom Felton and Emma Watson (Photo: Instagram)

know more

Both starred in the first film in 2001 and were present in all eight installments of the franchise, which ended in 2011.

Emma then sums up that what they have “is much deeper” and continues: “We are soulmates and we always support each other. I know we will continue [nos apoiando]. It thrills me to think about it.”

know more

“Friendships are the backbone of human existence, and I am so grateful that at crucial moments in my life, Tom was there to reassure and understand me. The friendship we shared allowed me to go through some of the most challenging and profound moments of my life. .”

know more

Tom Felton and Emma Watson in a scene from the Harry Potter franchise (Photo: Reproduction)

know more

Just last week, the Daily Mail previewed an excerpt from the book in which Tom details the secret love story he lived with Emma Watson.

“I’ve always had a secret crush on Emma, ​​but probably not in the way people would like it to be. But that doesn’t mean there was never an atmosphere between us. That certainly happened, but at different times for each one. When I was 15 and she was 12, rumors started that there was something between the two of us. I denied it, but that wasn’t the truth.”

know more

Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint (Photo: Getty Images)

know more

In the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special released in January 2022, Emma Watson also admitted her crush on her friend: “He was my first crush. And obviously he knows it. We’ve talked about it and we still have a good laugh.”

In his book, Tom also spoke about a period of suffering in his life in the midst of alcohol addiction. He said he went through rehab three times and faced an intervention by friends and family at the most critical moment.