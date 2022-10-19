English magazine ranks the best coaches in the world, and Abel Ferreira appears in 26th

by Eduardo Luiz

10/18/2022, 1:23 pm

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

the english magazine Four Four Two released its traditional annual ranking of the best coaches in the world, and Abel Ferreira, a multi-champion for Palmeiras, appeared in 26th place.

The Portuguese, who will soon complete 2 years at the club, is ahead of names like Marcelo Gallardo, José Mourinho and Tite. The first places are Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Jürgen Klopp, in that order.

See the full ranking below:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Antonio Conte (Tottenham) Stefano Pioli (Milan) Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) Thomas Tuchel (no club) Graham Potter (Chelsea) Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich) Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany) Christophe Galtier (Paris Saint-Germain) Eddie Howe (Newcastle) Xavi (Barcelona) Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) Christian Streich (Freiburg) Roberto Mancini (Italy) Urs Fischer (Union Berlin) Unai Emery (Villarreal) Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt) Mauricio Pochettino (no club) Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta) Arne Slot (Feyenoord) David Moyes (West Ham) Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) Luciano Spalletti (Napoli) Julen Lopetegui (no club) Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) Ange Postecoglou (Celtic) Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate) Tite (Brazil) Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) Luis Enrique (Spain) Jose Mourinho (Rome) Ivan Juric (Torino) Thomas Frank (Brentford) Regis Le Bris (Lorient) Marco Silva (Fulham) Simone Inzaghi (Internazionale) Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) Igor Tudor (Olympique de Marseille) Lucien Favre (Nice) Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Rangers) Paulo Fonseca (Lille) Vincenzo Italiano (Fiorentina) Jesse Marsch (Leeds) Marco Rose (RB Leipzig) Maurizio Sarri (Lazio) Gareth Southgate (England)