Ex-promise of Santos has ‘shock’ in Série D and seeks a fresh start in 2023

Diogo Vitor was one of the great promises of Santos’ youth ranks, was sought after by Real Madrid B and had his career managed by Wagner Ribeiro, one of the best known entrepreneurs in Brazil. Currently, the attacking midfielder is at ASA de Arapiraca.

Without an agent, Menino da Vila is 25 years old and played in the Série D of the Brazilian Championship. The contract expires at the end of 2022 and he is looking for a new opportunity for the next season.

Marked by indiscipline problems and caught in an anti-doping test for cocaine use in 2018, Diogo tries to give new meaning to his career. Even with only seven games for ASA and no goals, the evaluation of the Alagoas club is positive.

“Diogo is a spectacular human being, hardworking, and who had a rescue of his career at ASA in 2022. I can say that he returned and will appear in the elite of national football. He plays a lot of ball and rescued his career with us. 2023 promises a lot for this athlete”, said Rogério Siqueira, president of the ASA, to the UOL Esporte.

“He is clean. The ASA hired him and he came, worked with dignity, received his wages much lower than usual and helped the club during the season. Now he follows his profession and the ASA thanks him for the services provided”, added the representative. .

At ASA, Diogo Vitor experienced a “shock”. Without a businessman and outside the Southeast region for the first time, the boy had to walk with his own legs and was aware that, if he skidded, he could be left without support for his family.

Even without the best of structures at ASA, Diogo had good posture and is now looking for a new opportunity for 2023. He takes care of his own career and hopes to be sought after by clubs in other divisions. After playing Serie D, the goal is to at least pinch a Serie B.

Diogo Vitor celebrates Santos’ draw against Corinthians Image: Léo Pinheiro/Framephoto/Estadão Content

different views

Before leaving for Arapiraca, Diogo Vitor played for Maringá. The club from Paraná is managed by businessmen who met the attacking midfielder at Santos and thought the bet was worth it.

In Maringá, however, Diogo “was not an athlete”, so he heard the UOL Esporte. He stayed away from drugs, but he never reached his ideal weight and only played one match in the Campeonato Paranaense.

Before Maringá, Diogo Vitor spent a short period at Corinthians and Cruzeiro. In both clubs, he did not play and was also the target of complaints for his undisciplined attitude.

Diogo maintained the habit of the Santos era of missing training or dedicating little. The extra pounds gained in the 18-month ban period for not playing for cocaine use have never been surpassed.

Boy problem

Diogo Vitor’s trajectory at Santos was marked by controversies from the base. Employees of the amateur department of Peixe usually say that the athlete has “several grandmothers”. In one emblematic case, he justified an absence because of the death of his grandmother. When the coaching staff called the player’s house, the grandmother answered.

In 2016, Diogo Vitor was expected to train with Santos’ professional squad in the pre-season, but he claimed a toothache, refused treatment and stayed in Minas Gerais for four months. When he returned in May, he reconditioned himself physically and had the support of his teammates to get a chance with then coach Dorival Júnior. The coach accepted, climbed the athlete in two matches, but the player disappeared again.

When he reappeared, Diogo was relegated to Santos B, where he maintained his history of indiscipline. In August, he uploaded a picture of his eyes and claimed to have conjunctivitis. Peixe called him for exams and he didn’t go, accumulating another week of absences. In February 2017, he disappeared for three months.

Diogo Vitor disappeared and returned, and he always enchanted the coaches with his talent. In 2018, Jair Ventura was another one trying to rehabilitate the young man. And he made his professional debut again with a goal in a classic against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Fast and skillful, he started to gain more chances and played eight times… Until he was caught for cocaine use in an anti-doping test.

Diogo Vitor served 18 months of suspension and was advised by Santos for treatment and rehabilitation. When the hook ended, at the end of 2019, he performed again and had the support of Walter Casagrande and Mano Brown, but nothing helped. After numerous chances, Peixe terminated the contract in March 2020.

Since the end of his relationship with Santos, Diogo Vitor has been at Corinthians, Cruzeiro and Maringá, always with some businessman and “godfathers”. Now at ASA and waiting for a new club, Menino da Vila is on his own. His past weighs against him, but he still trusts and tries to write a new future.