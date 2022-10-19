Exchangers charge up to BRL 1,000 per ticket to the final

Even with tickets sold out for weeks and, in theory, sold only to members, scalpers have acted freely in the vicinity of Maracanã to resell tickets for today’s Copa do Brasil final (19) between Flamengo and Corinthians.

The report of UOL Esporte, who was in plain clothes, was approached by some of them on the way out of the stadium’s subway station. Tickets for the North sector, where Flamengo’s organized groups are located, were being offered between R$600 and R$800. Tickets for the East sector, which are in smaller numbers, sell for R$1,000.

Many street vendors also already sell tracks of the possible rubro-black title at the cost of R$ 20.

“Take advantage of it, when Flamengo is champion it will be more expensive!”, shouted one of the sellers.

Earlier, photos of fake tickets and a mobilization to try to invade the Maracanã circulated on social media in the same way as what happened in the round of 16 of this same Copa do Brasil, at the time in a game against Atlético-MG.

Aware of the movements, the Military Police increased its number of police officers and will even use drones to monitor possible fraud actions.

In the first leg, Corinthians and Flamengo drew 0-0 at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Whoever wins at Maracanã is champion, while a new draw takes the decision to penalties.