Fast and Furious | Charlize Theron reveals condition to star in spin-off

Actress Charlize Theron, the cipher of Fast and Furious, revealed in a recent interview that he would have a single condition to star in a spin-off of the franchise.

In an interview with ET, theron was asked if she would be interested in starring in a spinoff of the franchise Fast and furious. The actress calmly replied that she would have a single condition to accept the project.

Check the condition of Charlize Theron to star in a derivative of Fast and furious below:

“If Dame Helen Mirren does this, I’m in,” replied Theron. “I feel so lucky to be just, like, such a small part of this amazing thing that they’ve built for so many years,” Theron continued of the franchise as a whole. “I think what Vin and the producers and Universal have done with this whole franchise is really exceptional. I mean, it just doesn’t happen. You just don’t have an audience with you for that long on the same road. No pun intended… Or maybe.”

The next film in the franchise will be Fast and Furious 10.

SEE MORE

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise in fast and furious 10.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.