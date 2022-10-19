Fast & Furious 10 swaps nitro for electric cars. Sacrilege?

Fast and Furious is, without a doubt, a successful franchise that has overcome obstacles. From the death of actor Paul Walker to their own natural wear and tear after nine films, they have outdone themselves. And now, on the eve of the arrival of Fast and Furious 10, they bring a novelty that has everything to do with our times, but that can cause strangeness and even repulsion from the most canonical fans: the 10th film starring Vin Diesel will change the engines to combustion poisoned and supercharged with nitro by electric cars.

But calm down that will not be any electric vehicles. Dominic Toretto and his gang will use, for example, a Dodge Daytona SRT EV and a Delorean Alpha 5, two of the great electric models when it comes to sportiness and power and that have already been presented by their manufacturers.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV will fit the protagonist like a glove, as he has always driven a Dodge Charger R/T V8. But how will directors resolve the issue of electric motor silence? And where is the poetry of the characters changing ‘infinite’ gears without the manual transmission? Will the electric Muscle Car be able to deliver a good experience?

Judging by the franchise, electric models will certainly receive a preparation that will distinguish it from what we are used to in the market. But one thing from the factory will be well exploited: the instantaneous torque typical of electric models. Expect hot drag races.

And of course we will see traditional combustion models, as it is common for up to a dozen models to be used during the films. It doesn’t seem to be a total turnaround, but rather a transition to electrics in the franchise’s long term, which has no deadline.

Fast and Furious 10, or ‘Fast X’ in the global version, is due for release in April 2024 and will have, in addition to Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and Brie Larson, among other Hollywood stars.