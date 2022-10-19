Federation of athletes accuses disrespect and asks for Daronco’s removal

The National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (Fenapaf) issued a note, this evening (18), in which it criticizes the attitudes of referee Anderson Daronco in the duel between Avaí x Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship, pointing out that he “disrespected in a the athletes” of the Santa Catarina team.

The entity promises to trigger the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), the National Arbitration Commission (Conaf) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) requesting the immediate removal of the referee.

Still in the document, Fenapaf says that “this gentleman had already done the same with Atlético Mineiro athletes, being punished by the STJD with the payment of food baskets; apparently the punishment did not serve him, as he continues to disrespect and offend athletes, in the ninety minutes that has as its authority, the true protagonists of football”.

Tricolor beat the Santa Catarina team 3-0, in Ressacada, for the 32nd round. After the match, Raniele, captain of Leão da Ilha, complained about Daronco, stating that the referee had been disrespectful to the players of the home team.

“Leaving an honorable mention for Anderson Daronco, very ‘dishonest’. Outside the scope of the game, our situation, he kept treating us. He talked about our position in the table: ‘They are in a legal position to be talking’. I want to know what he has to do with our position. He is paid to referee the game, regardless of who he will referee. He was mistreating the players. This is not a very professional attitude”, he said, to the SportTV.

See full note

“The National Federation of Football Athletes – FENAPAF comes, through this note, to repudiate, in a vehement way, the attitudes of referee Anderson Daronco, who in the match between Avaí x Fluminense, held last Sunday, 10/16, disrespected in an absurd way. the Avaí athletes, uttering disrespectful and morally offensive words.

This gentleman had already done the same with athletes from Atlético Mineiro, being punished by the STJD with the payment of food baskets; apparently the punishment did not serve him, as he continues to disrespect and offend athletes, in the ninety minutes he has as authority, the true protagonists of football.

FENAPAF will officiate at the Superior Court of Sports Justice – STJD; the National Arbitration Commission – Conaf; the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF, requesting the immediate removal of Mr. Anderson Daronco, who has been a repeat offender and disrespects, without the slightest embarrassment, professionals in his workplace”