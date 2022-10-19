Federation of Athletes alleges disrespect and asks for Anderson Daronco’s removal

Photo: Disclosure / CBF

In a note released on Tuesday night, the National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (Fenapaf) asked for the removal of referee Anderson Daronco, alleging disrespect by the judge to players on the field of play. In the document, the entity promises to sue the STJD, the National Arbitration Commission and the CBF.

All because of an episode in the match between Avaí and Fluminense, last Sunday, at Ressacada. In an excerpt, Fenapaf says that “this gentleman had already done the same with athletes from Atlético Mineiro, being punished by the STJD with the payment of food baskets; apparently the punishment did not serve him, as he continues to disrespect and offend athletes, in the ninety minutes he has as authority, the true protagonists of football ”

Read the full note:

“The National Federation of Football Athletes – FENAPAF comes, through this note, to repudiate, in a vehement way, the attitudes of referee Anderson Daronco, who in the match between Avaí x Fluminense, held last Sunday, 10/16, disrespected in a Avaí athletes are absurd, uttering disrespectful and morally offensive words. This gentleman had already done the same with athletes from Atlético Mineiro, being punished by the STJD with the payment of food baskets; apparently the punishment did not serve him, as he continues to disrespect and offend athletes, in the ninety minutes he has as authority, the true protagonists of football. FENAPAF will officiate at the Superior Court of Sports Justice – STJD; the National Arbitration Commission – Conaf; the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF, requesting the immediate removal of Mr. Anderson Daronco, who has been a repeat offender and disrespects, without the slightest embarrassment, professionals in his workplace.”

