First Real Digital units should be created this Thursday (20) – Tecnoblog

Announced in 2021, the Real Digital may debut, still in an experimental way, this Thursday (20). The information was revealed by a member of the Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations (LIFT), an innovation program of the Central Bank of Brazil and Fenasbac, for the Newspaper. Real Digital will not be a cryptocurrency, but a government-backed currency.

