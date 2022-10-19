Flamengo and Corinthians fans mobilize the biggest decision in the history of the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo and Corinthians: the two biggest fans in Brazil are face to face in the decision of the Copa do Brasil. The final attracts more than 70 million fans and, after the Neo Química Arena, there will be the great stage of Brazilian football, Maracanã, ahead. In terms of mobilization, there is no doubt that it is the biggest in the history of the competition.

According to the latest survey by the newspaper O Globo, with Ipec, Flamengo and Corinthians lead the ranking of the biggest fans in Brazil by far. Rubro-Negro has 42 million fans, while Alvinegro has 29.4 million. The closest to the pair is São Paulo, with 16.8 million.

1) Flemish: 21.8%

2) Corinthians: 15.5%

3) São Paulo: 8.2%

4) Palm trees: 7.4%

5) Vasco: 4.2%

6) Guild: 3.2%

7) Cruise: 3.1%

8) Inter: 2.2%

9) Santos: 2.2%

10) Atlético-MG: 2.1%

*The ranking addresses the percentage of all fans interviewed

With this, and because it is the first final between Flamengo and Corinthians since 1991, it is possible to say that it is the biggest decision of the Copa do Brasil in proportions of fans. And, with Maracanã, the final is also the biggest stage in Brazilian football.

If the Neo Química Arena had a record audience in the history of the stadium, with more than 47 thousand fans, Maracanã should also beat the best mark of the season. All tickets have been sold and around 70,000 people are expected at the stadium.

Flamengo and Corinthians face each other this Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. With the first leg 0-0, whoever wins the return game gets the Copa do Brasil title. It is worth mentioning that the away goal is not a tiebreaker in the tournament.