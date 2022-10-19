Flamengo and Corinthians have a popular origin, but end only for members

The decision of the Copa do Brasil involves the two biggest fans in the country tonight (19), at Maracanã, but the finals between Flamengo and Corinthians are played far from the most popular layers. Only members-fans had access to more than 100 thousand tickets sold for the two games of the decision.

From social media to the stands, the two finalists boast of their popular origins: Flamengo celebrates its “party in the favela” and Corinthians calls itself “the people’s team”. In this decision, however, the real price of the cheapest ticket is close to 25% of the current minimum wage.

Tickets for today’s final were sold out in about five hours by Rubro-Negro’s supporters. Among Corinthians fans, only those at the top of the membership program’s scorecard can go to Maracanã, that is, those who in recent years have purchased more than a hundred tickets for other matches.

It is for this exclusive audience that the finalists take to the field at 21:45 (Brasília time) today. After 0-0 in the first leg, whoever wins in normal time is champion. In case of a new tie, by any score, the definition of the destination of the Copa do Brasil trophy goes to the penalty shootout.

The elitization of stadiums is far from being exclusive to Flamengo and Corinthians, of course. Last year, for example, Atlético-MG charged up to R$700 for a ticket to the final of the Copa do Brasil, which they won.

More members than tickets

The first leg, commanded by Corinthians, had price increases in half of the sectors of Neo Química Arena, and the others cost the same as in the semifinal against Fluminense. The average ticket was BRL 100.35, well below, for example, the BRL 156 for Galo 4 x 0 Athletico in 2021.

No wonder the final broke the audience record in the history of Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena, with 47,031 people present, but it did not exceed the highest income ever recorded by the club at the stadium — the more than BRL 5.3 million from the quarter-finals. of Libertadores of the same year, also against Flamengo.

On paper, the price for Corinthians supporters started at R$35. In practice, however, only members who go to many games had access to a ticket at this price. They had to be up to date with the annuity (R$180, the cheapest), in addition to being well placed in the priority system (with dozens of tickets purchased recently).

Those who don’t have so much attendance, only got tickets for R$ 99 or more. On this account, the Corinthians fan had to pay at least R$279 to be in the final last Wednesday (12), which is equivalent to 23% of the current minimum wage or 35% of the value of a basic food basket in São Paulo, according to study of the Dieese. Even so, the demand was very high, after all, Corinthians has three times more members (more than 150 thousand) than seats in the stadium.

Seeing Flamengo is expensive

In the case of Rubro-Negro, there was a 75% increase in ticket prices in relation to the semifinal return game, against São Paulo. To watch the match with Corinthians from the stands, the cheapest ticket was R$ 70, for the North Sector and aimed at members of the “Diamond Nation”, which has a monthly fee of R$ 321.

Still in this plan, which has more discounts, the South Sector cost R$100, the Upper East went for R$150, and tickets for the Lower East, West and Maracanã Mais sectors were even more expensive (R$165, R$ 200 and R$ 681.25, respectively).

Despite the values, the search was very large and tickets were still sold out in the second priority, which corresponds to the “Platina Nation”, whose monthly fee is R$ 199 and tickets ranged between R$ 98 and R$ 923.75.

In the State of Rio de Janeiro, free access to sports activities carried out in stadiums and gyms is regulated for the following beneficiaries: children under 12 years old, adults aged 65 and over and people with disabilities and their companion. The changes for this cut started last Monday morning, in Gávea, the club’s headquarters, and already at dawn it was possible to observe long lines.

For visitors, the R$400 ticket was so expensive that Corinthians decided to pay almost 80% of the amount and charge only R$90 from the approximately 3,800 alvinegros who will be at Maracanã. In Itaquera, however, the red-blacks had to pay the R$400 without discounts or purchase priorities.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO x CORINTHIANS

Competition: Copa do Brasil – final (return game)

Place: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day and hour: October 19, 2022, Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA/ GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA/ PR)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (VAR-FIFA/RN)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luis; Vidal, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Albert. Technician: Victor Pereira.