Flamengo or Corinthians? Columnists bet on who wins the Copa do Brasil

The columnists of UOL Esporte believe that Flamengo will be the great champion of the Copa do Brasil over Corinthians. In the opinion of seven of the 11 professionals, Rubro-Negro will win today’s game (19), at 21:45 (Brasília time), at Maracanã.

After the first leg ends in a 0-0 tie, at Neo Química Arena, the owner of the cup will be defined at the Rio stadium.

Corinthians departed for Rio de Janeiro with all the players in its squad, including the injured Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira, as well as defender Bruno Méndez, who is not registered, as he has already played for Inter this season.

On the other hand, Flamengo will not have João Gomes, who took his third yellow card in the first leg, in addition to Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, who are recovering from surgery.

Alvinegro from São Paulo has not lifted the Copa do Brasil trophy since 2009, while Rubro-Negro from Rio won its last title in the competition in 2013.

Flamengo vs Corinthians – Copa do Brasil

Amara Moira – Corinthians

Alicia Klein – Flamengo

Julio Gomes – Flamengo

Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo

Milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Flamengo

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Corinthians

Menon – Flemish