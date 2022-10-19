Flamengo x Corinthians: police guards against invasion | Flamengo

This Wednesday, Flamengo and Corinthians face each other at Maracanã for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Tickets sold out a month ago and the certainty of the stadium being full brings up the concern about invasion. In the midst of this, Bepe guards himself to curb possible confusion.

On social media, an image of fake tickets is already circulating among red-black fans. The sale of the ticket ‘promises’ access to the surroundings of the Maracanã, which will be closed, and foresees the invasion of the crowd – which would allow entry into the stadium even with a fake ticket.

Aware of the appeal of the decision and guarding against possible confusion, the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro prepared a special security plan. Prepared jointly with BEPE, the plan includes the presence of 1,238 police officers in and around Maracanã.

One of the main objectives of the action on Wednesday night is to minimize the impact of false tickets on the barriers to access the Maracanã and on the ticket offices for entering the stadium.

Security around the Maracanã begins at 2 pm, with the installation of the first blocking barriers. The streets will be closed from 5:30 pm onwards and, from then on, only fans with tickets will have access to the surroundings of the stadium.

– We are aware of the possibility. Policing is already oriented to minimize the impact of false tickets on barriers and entrances to the stadium. We’re on the lookout for fake tickets,” said Hilmar Faulhaber, BEPE’s Lieutenant Colonel.

The security plan also includes an aircraft that will be flying over and transmitting images in real time to a mobile communication station that will be installed inside Maracanã.

The ball starts at 21:45 and, after the tie in São Paulo, a simple victory defines the champion of the Copa do Brasil. In case of a new tie, the decision will be on penalties.

Invasion in the Brazilian Cup

In the match against Atlético-MG, a group of Flamengo fans managed to invade the stadium through the North Sector access. Dozens of people forced their way through the guardrails and managed to get inside. At least one security guard was injured. There were no fans arrested.

