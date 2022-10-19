‘Flesh-eating’ bacteria infection spreads in Florida after Hurricane Ian

  • Max Matza
  • From BBC News in Washington

A county in the US state of Florida that was devastated by Hurricane Ian last month has seen a rise in cases of illness and death caused by meat-eating bacteria.

According to officials, Lee County — hit by the Category Four storm on Sept. 28 — has reported 29 cases and four deaths from the bacteria.

All but two cases were diagnosed after the hurricane passed.

The infections by vibrio vulnificus can be caused after the bacteria enter the body through open wounds.

