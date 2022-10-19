Former Corinthians striker reveals request to have Renato Augusto win the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians is on the eve of its most important game of the season, when this Wednesday, it faces Flamengo in a game that is worth the title of the Copa do Brasil. One of Timão’s main players, Renato Augusto, has already been champion of the competition precisely because of the rival in this year’s decision and had the recognition of Luizão, a former player of the alvinegra team, to participate in the conquest.

”I would stay there and make vests with the junior team. I trained with Renato Augusto. He was always very smart, liked a table. That slap of his, a very unusual guy though again. We were without a sock and I got there next to me to make a table. Renato Abreu was more of a submission guy, a guy who shot from outside the area”, said Luizão in an interview with ESPN.com.br

”I talked: ‘There is a boy at the base that I had done very well training with him, I think you should raise him‘. But when they were going up, Renato had a problem with his nose. He was out for two months. I said: ‘Where is this boy?’ In the final of the Copa do Brasil he went up and we had that pleasure. I had the honor of having participated in the beginning of his career. His first game next to me in a Copa do Brasil final. For me it’s a pleasure and an honor somehoweven if little, to have helped him”, said the former striker.

In search of his second Copa do Brasil title, Renato returns to the final of the competition 16 years after being champion for Flamengo. Timão’s number 8 also commented on Luizão and confirmed that the former player played an important role in the beginning of his career.

”In that finale he was about my age today. He has already experienced what I am experiencing now, of having an opportunity to reach a final of the Copa do Brasil. He was a really important guy to me, helped me move up to pro. He’s a guy who is a reference for all of us”, said Renate.

Corinthians and Flamengo decide who will win the Copa do Brasil title this Wednesday, at 9:45 pm, at Maracanã. The two teams face each other again, after a 0-0 draw in the first match. The equal result takes the decision to the penalty shootout, but if someone wins the duel by any score, he is crowned champion of the competition.

