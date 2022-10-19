France seeks to understand brutal murder of 12-year-old girl: why Lola?

“Why Lola?” France is still trying to understand what prompted a young woman in an irregular situation to allegedly rape and kill Lola, a 12-year-old girl, on Friday in Paris, a crime that shocked the country.

“A national shock”, the “expansive wave”… The press carried his tragic death on the front page in a familiar neighborhood in the northeast of Paris, which the day before provoked a harsh exchange of disapproval between the government and the right-wing position and far right.

“This is not the time to carry out a political judgment (…) It is the parents’ wish,” government spokesman Olivier Véran said on Wednesday, urging people to rely on justice to obtain “all the answers. “

An editorial in the newspaper Le Figaro summarized the questions that had been on the minds of French people since Friday night, when a 42-year-old homeless person found the girl’s body inside a trunk outside their home.

“Why Lola? Why did she face death on a Friday afternoon at the entrance of her building? Why so much cruelty? (…) The investigation begins. The tragedy did not reveal all her secrets”, he says. Le Figaro.

The doubts are even greater in the family and quiet neighborhood of northeast Paris where the events took place and where children are often seen leaving their homes and going back and forth alone to one of the many schools in the area.

“They could be our children (…) We are shocked,” Farida Ferhat, a 51-year-old mother, told AFP outside the educational center where the victim studied, lamenting the lack of “security” in the neighborhood. .

Dahbia B., a woman of Algerian origin and in an irregular situation in France, could have part of the answers to what happened. Arrested Saturday morning, she is in preventive detention charged with “murder” and “aggravated rape”.

‘Between recognition and denial’

Investigators are trying to determine what exactly happened and what prompted the murder. On Tuesday, Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed the first elements of the investigation entrusted to three investigating judges.

On Friday afternoon, Lola’s mother reported her missing to police after her daughter failed to return from Georges Brassens secondary school, located about 300 meters from her residence, where her father works as a doorman.

Video surveillance footage shows the girl entering the building with the suspect, who in turn leaves about two hours later with her luggage. An autopsy determined that she died of asphyxiation.

According to Le Parisien, the suspect forced her to shower in her sister’s apartment at the residence, before inflicting acts considered rape. Her body had stab wounds on her neck, face and back.

Once on the street, the suspect would have asked for help to transport the trunk with the body to a municipality northwest of the capital, according to the newspaper. In the end, she turned to a driver friend who helped her, but came back with her macabre luggage at night with another driver.

In police custody, the suspect’s statements “swung between acknowledging and denying the facts,” according to the prosecutor’s statement. A document consulted by AFP indicates that she “did not show empathy” with the victim.

Lola’s tragic death has put the government against the wall, accused of being slow to express its compassion to the family. French President Emmanuel Macron received the girl’s parents on Tuesday.

The executive had to defend himself in parliament against accusations from the right and the far right of “laxity” in immigration policy. Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti accused them of using the “girl’s coffin”.

Lola’s parents “above all do not want a political use” of her death, the mayor of the town of Fouquereuil, Gérard Ogiez, where her family is based, told Le Parisien.

The far right plans to focus on the victim’s neighborhood on Thursday night.