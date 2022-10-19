‘Friends’ Matthew Perry Almost Died From Drug Use



10/19/2022 14:05

In an interview, Matthew Perry, the ‘Friends’ Chandler revealed that he almost died in 2018, after having a gastrointestinal perforation that almost killed him in 2018, at 49, due to drug use. Recently, another actor in the series, David Schwimmer, denied the rumors of a romance with Jennifer Aniston.

For People magazine, he told details of his autobiography that will be released in the beginning of November in the United States, ‘Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.

‘The doctors said I had a 2% chance of surviving. I was put on something called an ECMO machine, which makes your breath through your heart and lungs. Nobody survives that,’ he said.

He said why it took him so long to be able to share this story with the public. ‘I wanted to share when I was safe to get on the dark side of it all again. I had to wait until I was quite sober – and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction – to write it all down. And the main thing was that I was sure it would help people,’ he vented.

