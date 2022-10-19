From the Scratch Cast: Who’s in the Zoe Saldana Netflix Series?

From scratch arrives on Netflix on Friday, October 21. It is a heartfelt show that tells the love story between an American woman and a Sicilian chef. If this sounds like something you’d like to watch, you absolutely should know who’s in the cast.

From scratch is a Netflix original series created by Attica Locke and Tembi Locke. It is a television adaptation of Tembi’s memoir. From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home. The story follows a woman named Amy who meets and falls in love with a chef named Lino while studying in Italy. As they build a life together in the United States, they face unforeseen challenges, including cultural differences, Lino’s struggle to adjust to living in another country, and Lino’s cancer diagnosis. With the couple’s future threatened, the two very different families must come together to overcome these challenging times.

The romantic drama series has an amazing cast, and we’re excited to share with you who you can expect to see on the show!

From scratch cast

Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea star in the lead roles of Amy and Lino. Saldana has been acting for a long time and you’ve probably seen her in some of her favorite movies. However, she is best known for her roles in the movies. crossroads, drumline, Guess who, Star Trek, avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, Alive and The Adam Project.

Mastrandrea is relatively new to the entertainment industry. Furthermore From scratch, Mastrandrea has been in one film and two television series. He played the role of Giancarlo in the crime drama film ACAB – All cops are bastards and had roles in TV shows half black and The Fugitive.

Here’s the full list of the main cast below:

Zoe Saldana as Amy

Eugene Mastrandrea as Lino

Danielle Deadwyler as Zora

Keith David as Hershel

Kellita Smith as Lynn

Judith Scott as Maxine

Lucia Sardo as Filomena

Paride Benassai as Giacomo

Roberta Rigano as Biagia

We share the recurring and guest cast list below:

Saad Siddiqui as Dr. atluri

Terrell Carter as Ken

Jonathan D. King as Silvio

Rahimi Medallion as Laila

Rodney Gardiner as Preston

Jonathan Del Arco as David

Peter Mendoza as Andreas

Elizabeth Anweis as Chloe Lim

Lorenzo Pozzan as Filippo

Giacomo Gianniotti as Giancarlo

Kassandra Clementi as Caroline

Check out the official trailer to see some of the cast in action!

From scratch is coming fast with a release on October 21st at 00:00 PT/3:00 am ET. Be sure to check it out on Netflix!