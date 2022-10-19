Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra should not support ultra-fast charging, says rumor

This lack of charging update is something that can annoy part of the enthusiast public, but Samsung apparently believes that 45W is enough to deliver a satisfying user experience.

According to the leaker, the two devices should continue to maintain the 45W technology in the wired mode, while in the wireless mode the maximum speed will continue to be only 15W.

The new Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra should not offer faster charging than their predecessors . The information was shared by the well-known Ice Universe after a brief conversation with sources in Samsung’s supply chain.

Of course, this decision by Samsung should make the brand remain “behind” when compared to its main competitors, since many Chinese already offer wired charging of up to 200W.

In addition, Honor already has support for charging an incredible 100W in wireless mode. Admittedly, Samsung wouldn’t need to reach the top of technology, but many users already consider it time to evolve.

As the Korean brand does not comment on this type of information, it should be noted that everything remains in the field of rumors. As for the new members of the Galaxy S23 line, they should deliver a design similar to last year’s models and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

However, despite constant leaks, the release date remains unclear.