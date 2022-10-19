Giant sunfish weighing almost 3 tons is found in Portugal

A giant sunfish, which researchers believe is the heaviest bony fish in the world, was discovered in the Azores archipelago of Portugal, weighing 2,744 kilograms. The animal was found dead, floating near Faial Island, in the center of the North Atlantic.

Studied by researchers from the Associação Naturalista do Atlântico and the University of the Azores for biometric and morphological data, both in Portugal, the fish was brought ashore, where it was weighed, measured and had tissue samples taken for DNA testing.

The details of the discovery, made in December last year, were only released now, after being published in the Journal of fish Biology.

There are around 29,000 species of bony fish, which have a skeletal structure, making them the most fish species in the world. the sunfish (spring spring) is one of them.

The carcass of the specimen, found dead by researchers, is 400 kilograms heavier than the previous world record holder – a 2,300 kilogram female giant sunfish caught in Kamogawa, Japan, in 1996.

The sunfish was weighed with a crane scale dynamometer — a device designed to weigh loads normally lifted by a crane — after being lifted by a forklift.

The animal was 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall. The width was up to 86 centimeters, the researchers said. The creature’s sex has not been determined.

José Nuno Gomes-Pereira, lead author of the article and researcher at the Atlantic Naturalist Association, told CNN on Tuesday that it is sad “to see the animal in this situation, as it must have been a king of the open sea”.

The “tremendously large” sunfish was buried in the Faial Island Natural Park, he added.

Gomes-Pereira said the discovery is a “sign that the oceans are still healthy enough to support the heaviest existing species, but a warning for more conservation in terms of pollution and boat traffic near oceanic islands.”

Other interesting findings

Also in December last year, a specimen of a giant sunfish was found by Rich German and Matt Wheaton, who were rowing in Laguna Beach, California. “It was two to three meters long, much bigger than me,” German told the Daily Star.

In March of the same year, a sunfish of the species masturus lanceolatus was found by surfers and caught the attention of those who passed by the Leste-Oeste beach, in Fortaleza. He appeared after the tide went out and ended up dying on the beach.