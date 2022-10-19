Globo and Galvão Bueno negotiate contract renewal after World Cup – 10/19/2022

Although the contract with Grupo Globo ends at the end of this year, Galvão Bueno is talking to the sports director of the station so that his stay remains punctual in some attractions. The narrator has decided to retire from narration after the World Cup in Qatar, but he does not intend to walk away from the company he considers his home. The information was initially published on the Notícias da TV website and confirmed by the UOL.

“Since it was announced that this would be Galvão Bueno’s last year in sports narrations, in March, Globo’s interest in keeping this partnership of more than 40 years active was public. has been reinforcing this intention. Talks are in progress, but there is still no signed contract”, declared Globo Communication in a statement sent to UOL Esporte.

“The focus is now on coverage of the World Cup, which promises a lot of emotions, on the Bem Amigos special on November 14, which will be shown on Sportv and TV Globo, and on the original Globoplay documentary with never-before-seen curiosities about the life and the narrator’s career”, concluded the network.

In an event held on September 20 by Globo to announce the news of the World Cup broadcast in Qatar, Galvão was moved to comment on his retirement from narration — which will be after the World Cup final on December 18, and even talked about future plans you have with the broadcaster.

“I won’t do anything else on television if it’s not on Globo,” he said. “We are talking about some occasional participations. There is no contract yet, but who knows, invitations to talk some nonsense on some programs, no? I don’t do narration anymore, the last one will be on December 18, in the World Cup final. But other things , who knows,” he concluded.

Last “Bem Amigos” will be broadcast on Globo

The program named after Galvão Bueno’s catchphrase, “Bem Amigos” will no longer be broadcast after Galvão’s departure from the narration. The last episode of the attraction will be on November 14, right after the end of the Brazilian Championship, and will be televised on both Sportv and Globo, for the first time.

“Bem Amigos has never been presented on Globo. The last one will be on November 14th. On the 13th the Brasileirão ends and on the 14th there will be the last Bem Amigos, because there’s no way to have someone who shouts ‘Bem Amigos’ other than me (laughs) I still don’t know what will be on Monday night. On November 14, ‘Bem Amigos’ leaves his house here and will be presented by Globo studios and will air at the same time on Globo and Sportv. It will be the first time this has happened. It will be an emotional moment. We will have a lot of nice people who walked through the program. They are being treated with great affection”, said Galvão at the same event.