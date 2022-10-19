Globo shows the comedy De Repente Pai

Globo will screen at the Afternoon Session this Wednesday (19) the film De Repente Pai. Released in 2011, the cast consists of Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt, Cobie Smulders, Andrzej Blumenfeld, Simon Delaney, Bobby Moynihan. The film will air at around 3:30 pm, Brasília time, right after the chapter of the re-presentation of Chocolate with Pimenta.

The feature film tells the story of David Wozniak who is a delivery boy at his family’s butcher shop, pursued by thugs to whom he owes $80,000. His girlfriend Emma, ​​a NYPD officer, is pregnant with their child. One day, David returns from work to find a lawyer representing a sperm bank (where he made 693 donations and earned an amount of $24,255 during his student years) who tells him that the clinic has given his samples to women at the clinic and that he fathered 533 children. Of those, 142 filed a class action lawsuit to force the fertility clinic to reveal the identity of “Starbuck”, the alias he used.

David’s friend and attorney, Brett, represents him as he tries to keep the records sealed. It provides you with profiles of each part of the process; David searches for them, finding moments for random acts of kindness. He considers identifying himself, but after the thugs attack his father, he allows Brett to sue the sperm bank for punitive damages. He wins the lawsuit, receives $200,000 and keeps his identity a secret.

David regrets it and considers revealing his identity. However, if he chooses to do so, he will forfeit the $200,000 he won on the counterattack. Revealing to his father that he is Starbuck, his father pays off David’s debt. David finally reveals his identity on Facebook. Going to Emma’s house, he finds that she is going into premature labor. At the hospital, their baby is born, he proposes to Emma and many children show up to see them.