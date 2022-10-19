Goal scorer and “amulet”: Rony returns to Palmeiras, and numbers show why the club doesn’t want to sell him | palm trees

After a below-average offensive performance against São Paulo, Palmeiras will receive on Saturday the penultimate placed Avaí reinforced by Rony, the team’s top scorer in the year and in the Brasileirão.

With 21 goals in the season and 10 for the national championship, the striker remains the main striker of the squad, even after the arrival of López and Merentiel in the last window.

Often praised by Abel Ferreira, Rony is considered so important that a poll of Qatar was promptly rejected by Palmeiras.

1 of 2 Rony during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Rony during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

The club must even announce after the Brasileirão a new contract renewal for shirt 10, which will be extended from December 2025 to the end of 2026.

Ron is enjoying his best year since joining the club. Player with the most goals in a season since Gabriel Jesus, in 2016, he still has a curiosity in his favor: Verdão did not lose in the matches in which Rony scored the net.

There are 15 wins and three draws in the duels in which Ron scored. He is also the third player with the most direct participation in goals in 2022 in the squad: 24 (21 goals and three assists), behind Raphael Veiga (25) and Gustavo Scarpa (26).

Leader of the Brasileirão with eight points of advantage for the second place, Palmeiras face Avaí this Saturday, at Allianz Parque, in the first of the six remaining matches. Afterwards, Verdão will duel with Athletico-PR (away), Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and Internacional (away).