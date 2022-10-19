Goalkeeper Sidão will be compensated by Globo for being ‘player of the game’ after mistakes

Sidão in an interview that gives him the Craque do Jogo trophy | Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

JOTA Discuss This text is part of the coverage of new JOTA themes. Supporters participate in the choice of themes, but do not interfere in the editorial production. Meet the project!

Goalkeeper Sidão, ex-Vasco and currently at Atlético Catarinense, won in the first instance a lawsuit for moral damages against TV Globo after receiving an award as a mockery of fans. The broadcaster will have to pay R$ 30 thousand for the delivery of the trophy.

In 2019, during a match against Santos, the goalkeeper made mistakes that culminated in Vasco’s 3-0 defeat. Globo for highlights of broadcast matches.

The delivery of the award right after the match, with live broadcast, created embarrassment for the goalkeeper, who recognized the poor performance in the match. On social media, he asked for professional respect; players from different clubs have expressed support for him.

At the time, TV Globo issued a note apologizing and changed the dynamics of voting: now, in addition to public opinion, commentators are consulted to approve the delivery.

This Monday (10/17), judge Antonio Conehero Junior, of the 31st Civil Court of São Paulo, ruled that TV Globo collaborated in the insult promoted by fans against the goalkeeper.

For the judge, Globo could only have communicated the result of the poll with Internet users. “It would be fulfilling its duty to inform. But the defendant went further, and delivered the trophy, incurring an evident abusive exercise of rights, it being unreasonable to maintain that the author [Sidão] who was working, and not having fun with friends at a football match, should receive the fact with good humor”, he says in the sentence.

The broadcaster would have “all means to prevent the public humiliation to which the author was exposed with the delivery of the ironic trophy”, but chose to ask a reporter to communicate the result of the vote in a live interview with the goalkeeper, pointed out the judge.

Therefore, TV Globo will need to compensate Sidão in R$ 30 thousand – the goalkeeper demanded R$ 1 million, claiming that the situation brought damage to his career. The argument that the embarrassment generated a loss of market value for the player was not accepted.

Globo, which defended itself alleging freedom of expression and press, will still be able to appeal against the decision. wanted by JOTA, the broadcaster has yet to comment on the case. The space remains open.

The case at the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo (TJSP) has number 1018376-76.2021.8.26.0100.