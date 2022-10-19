Golden Ball: Neymar criticizes Vini Jr. at the awards – Lance

The award of Ballon d’Or, last Monday (17), continues to yield. PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) striker Neymar commented this Tuesday (18) on Benzema’s title, but also criticized France Football. According to shirt 10, the Brazilian Vini Jr. deserved a better placement.

“Benezema deserved, ace. Now, Vini Jr. being in eighth is not enough. Minimum among the three [melhores]”, posted the PSG player on social media.







Well deserved Benzema  ace!!

Now for Vini jr to be at 8 it’s not possible



Minimum between 3 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 18, 2022





Benzema won the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career, after a fantastic season with Real Madrid. The number 9 was followed, respectively, by Sadio Mané, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah, who closed the top 5.









Vini Jr. ranked eighth, the best position for a Brazilian since Alisson, in 2019. At the time, the archer was seventh. The ex-Flamengo trailed Kylian Mbappé (6th) and Thibaut Courtois (7th). Luka Modric (9th) and Erling Haaland (10th) rounded out the top 10.

Neymar, on the other hand, was not even nominated for the list of the 30 best players of the season and did not compete for the Ballon d’Or.



