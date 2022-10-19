Grêmio suspends negotiations for Arena and takes “extrajudicial” measures

Grêmio suspended any initiative with OAS to purchase the Arena. THE information was confirmed by President Romildo Bolzan Jr to columnist Hiltor Mombach this tuesday. “We will no longer have time to complete the (purchase of the management of Arena), but we are taking steps to guarantee the execution of the contract in a correct way”, commented the manager.

“We are going to take extrajudicial measures. All the rest of the negotiation will be at the discretion of Grêmio’s new management”, added Romildo. The decision was taken at the last meeting of the Club’s Board of Directors, which defined that there will be no further negotiations with OAS and partners.

According to the CP columnist, Grêmio even proposed to take over the management of the Arena and, in exchange, would carry out the works around the stadium. OAS did not accept, as it wanted part of the club’s extra income in return.

Because of this, Tricolor must also secure the fiduciary alienation of the Olímpico by OAS in the release of R$ 300 million for the construction of buildings in Azenha. “We will take measures either in the structural liabilities, or in maintenance and also in other legal situations, which we understand are not correct and we are notifying”, quoted Romildo.





