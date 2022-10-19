Grey’s Anatomy: Greg Germann Returns to Get Meredith Out of Seattle

After the announcement that Jesse Williams will return to Grey’s Anatomy as Doctor Jackson Avery, news has come that he will not return alone. The same episode will feature Greg Germann, who plays Tom Koracick, who left the regular cast in Season 17. The two doctors will take Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) out of Seattle, where the series is set, for a trip to Boston, where they live.

The protagonist’s journey from the west coast to the east could be a clue to the doctor’s future. After all, Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced participation in the current season: she will appear in only eight episodes. Since killing Meredith isn’t (or shouldn’t be) an option, getting her to leave Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital and cross the United States would be a way to get her out of the picture, at least temporarily.

According to TVLine, which reported Greg Germann’s return firsthand, the fifth episode of the season will see Kovacick seek out Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) to resolve a personal issue, while Meredith will chat with Jackson to catch up on his friend’s life in Boston. .

Interestingly, after he left the cast of the medical series, Greg Germann began acting in the drama Girlfriends Forever, starring Katherine Heigl – who became famous worldwide as Doctor Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy. The two, however, did not get to play together in the creation of Shonda Rhimes.

‘Grey’s Anatomy will be fine without me’

Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Ellen Pompeo has stated that she is not worried about the future of the production after she wraps up her arc. “The show will be fine without me. I’ll go back to the last chapter, and then we’ll see if we can go on for another year.”

The actress stressed that she will always be a part of Grey’s Anatomy, even if she is not present in front of the viewers. “I’m an executive producer on the show, I’ve spent two decades of my life on the show, she’s in my heart and soul. I’ll never really leave while it’s on air,” she summarized.

To make up for the absence of the protagonist, five new actors join the cast as a new class of residents: Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffin), Niko Terho (Lucas Adams), Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin) and Harry Shum Jr. (Daniel “Blue” Kwan). It’s the biggest change in the series’ history.

“We are trying to introduce a new generation. I’m excited for them, they’re all great actors. They are happy to be here, and we are happy to tell these new stories.” “For those of us who have been on Grey’s Anatomy since the beginning, it helps to have new people coming. It keeps everything fresher, so we are grateful for them.”

In Brazil, the series is shown by Sony Channel, which has not yet announced when the episodes will air. Previous seasons are available exclusively on Star+ after leaving the Prime Video and Globoplay catalog.