“He goes…”; Vítor Pereira makes a ‘surprise’ decision at the last minute before the final and drives Corinthians fans crazy

Victor Pereira is one of the most highly regarded coaches currently in Brazilian football. The Portuguese commander fell in favor of Corinthians fans and most are rooting for his permanence. The coach also has a lot of morale behind the scenes at Timão, where he can veto or indicate the arrival of any reinforcements for the next season.

This Tuesday morning (18), important news emerged involving the future of “VP” that will certainly influence the final of the Copa do Brasil. According to the Lancenet portal, the gringo commander is already preparing his stay to stay at Clube do Parque São Jorge for a longer period of time.

“All that’s left is to sign, but the trend is for coach Vítor Pereira to stay at Corinthians in 2023. The coach has already signaled the decision to the Corinthians board and waits only for the final of the Copa do Brasil to formalize the situation.”, said an excerpt from the Lancenet report.

According to the report, this imminent was due to some factors and the main ones start with the identification that Vítor Pereira built in Corinthians as a whole, starting from the crowd and other aspects. The Portuguese was very much embraced by Fiel and feels very loved inside and outside Alvinegro.

Corinthians fans are already very happy on social media and expect this to be officially confirmed soon after the final of the Copa do Brasil, preferably with Corinthians winning the trophy at the crowded Maracanã. The news is having a lot of repercussion on social media and has already gone viral among fans.