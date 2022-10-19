“Heard no”; Real Madrid president delivers 45 million euros to Santos to close deal

During an interview, the Real Madrid representative revealed that he made the proposal to the club to hire a player, but he heard a negative

Santos comes from victory against Red Bull Bragantino last Monday (17), by 2 to 0, adding 43 points and occupying the eleventh place. Alvinegro Praiano’s objective is a direct vacancy for the Liberators cup 2023, as it does not fight for titles at the end of the season. In view of this, the Club’s board has been monitoring the market in search of reinforcements, as well as the maintenance of important players.

the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérezduring an interview at the trial that Neymar it’s the barcelona are accused of corruption, the representative said that he made a proposal to hire the attacker, when he was still in saints. Pérez revealed that he held an offer of 45 million euros to have the player.

“We were interested, I think ten years ago, that’s what Real Madrid’s sporting direction told me, although I haven’t spoken to him about it. I don’t know what the clause was, but in 2011 the sporting direction made an offer to Santos, I think it was 45 million. It’s the only offer I know of in Real Madrid’s archives.”, highlighted.

O president also clarified the reason for the negotiation not to have taken place, where he highlighted that it was the desire to Neymar that was what prevailed. “Players go where they want. Neymar, I think he wanted to go to Barcelona and that’s why he went to Barcelona”, added.