Heart of palm in stroganoff displeases fans of “Super Chefinho”

O “Super Chef” started, but the viewers of “Mais Você” did not enjoy one of the first dishes presented by Chef Barbara Verzola, who gave a workshop to the six child actors who are in this year’s edition.

On the show, the chef created a problem by putting hearts of palm in the stroganoff, leaving fans of the painting without understanding why. On social media, the criticism rolled loose: “Palmito no stroganoff?!?! Mercy,” wrote a Twitter account.

A second fan of the Ana Maria Braga show asked for an explanation to innovate the dish: “For this heart of palm in the stroganoff! Even more so for children,” she criticized.

Another also didn’t like Chef Barbara’s workshop: “I didn’t like this stroganoff. I found the sauce to be very liquid, I like it more creamy”, he wrote on the social network.

After the workshop, child actors Valentina Vieira (13 years old), Alana Cabral (15 years old), Alice Palmar (9 years old), Pedro Guilherme (12 years old), Ygor Marçal (9 years old) and João Bravo (13 years old) in a pool of potatoes and formed the pairs to cook the stroganoff, dish of the first test of the competition.

“Doubles were great. The two smallest together, the two largest girls and the two largest boys. If I had chosen, it wouldn’t have been so perfect. Combinadíssimos”, congratulated a fan of “Mais Você”.

Another viewer of Ana Maria Braga’s program also stated that she is enjoying the return of the painting, but made a request to the presenter: “’Mais Você’ is very good, the ‘chefinhos’. They are too cute. A suggestion, do this with children who love to cook and who are not famous. Would be great”.

In this season of “Super Chefinho”, the jury will be formed by Chef Barbara Verzola and actress Solange Couto, who will be permanent judges of the competition, in addition to the chef who teaches the workshop of the day. In all, there will be four guest chefs, in addition to actor Charles Myara and Ana Maria Braga’s grandson, Louro Mané.

