How did Friends ruin one of their best characters?

In the 10 years of its exhibition, friends counted on the participation of numerous guest actors, among them one who played the role that became a fan favorite of the sitcom, Tom Selleck, who played the perfect Richard but had his series finale spoiled.

Richard was one of Monica’s (Courteney Cox) many boyfriends, but one of the greatest loves of the chef’s life, so much so that he returned to become a pivotal point in her and Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) relationship.

The character appeared in season 2, as a friend of the Geller family, who had known Monica and Ross since they were children, who shortly after their divorce needs a buffet for a meeting of friends at his house, a service that Monica does at her mother’s request.

The reunion of the two after many years without seeing each other ends up taking a different path than expected, when, despite the 20-year age difference, the two are attracted to each other almost automatically and end up engaging in a relationship.

Despite initially picking on Monica due to the huge age difference between her and Richard, Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler, Joe (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) supported the relationship in the way that he treated her.

Throughout their relationship, he was seen treating Monica with a lot of love, affection and respect, always doing everything to make the relationship work, until they reached an impasse, while she dreamed of being a mother, he didn’t want to have more. one child (already had two adults).

Although in love with Monica, Richard showed once again the perfect man he was, giving up being with her so he could fulfill his dream of having children, moving away so she could find someone who could give her what he no longer had. could.

If his story on the show had ended there, or even after the quick affair he has with Monica later, it would have been perfect, but the character ended up returning in Season 6, for a purpose that wasn’t about Richard, but Monica and Chandler. .

There were Monica and Chandler having a romantic dinner, with him about to propose to her hand in marriage, when Richard shows up at the restaurant and ends up inviting himself to sit with his company with the couple, totally spoiling the mood.

Although it wasn’t sure if he noticed what was happening and purposely tried to get in the way, it didn’t take long for him to show that he didn’t care about Monica’s relationship with Chandler, when he came to her at work to tell her that he still loved her and wanted to be with her. Is it over there.

Not enough for him to disrespect the couple’s relationship, approaching Monica and declaring himself, he still tried to take advantage of a moment of her fragility, when she came to him confused, thinking that Chandler didn’t want to marry her.

Though he later withdraws from the dispute over Monica’s heart, and encourages Chandler to go after her and propose, his earlier actions made Richard the opposite of the kind of man he was when he dated her, spoiling the ending. of the character in the series.

friends is available on HBO Max.

